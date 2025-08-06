Education and career benefits for family members

Additional benefits and services

Benefits for spina bifida linked to Agent Orange

If you’re the child of a Veteran and you have spina bifida, find out if you can get job training and other VA benefits.

Benefits for children of women Vietnam Veterans

If your biological mother served in Vietnam and you have certain birth defects, find out if you can get job training and other VA benefits.

Career resources for military and Veteran spouses

If you’re the spouse or surviving spouse of a service member or Veteran, find out if you’re eligible for the Defense Department’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program. And learn about other resources to help you build your career or start a small business.