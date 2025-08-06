Education and career benefits for family members
As the family member of a Veteran, you may be eligible for VA education benefits, including money for school or to help you cover expenses while you’re training for a job. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get education and career benefits
If you’re the spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, they may be able to transfer their education benefits to you. Find out if you can use transferred education benefits.
If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, is missing, or has a permanent and total service-connected disability, you may be able to get help paying for school or job training through the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).
If you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, you may be eligible for the Fry Scholarship. Benefits include money for tuition, housing, books, and supplies.
If you’re a Fry Scholar or you’re using transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, find out if you’re eligible for the Yellow Ribbon Program. This program can help you pay for higher out-of-state, private school, foreign school, or graduate school tuition and fees that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover.
If you’re a Fry Scholar in a STEM field, find out if you can get added benefits through this scholarship.
Find out how our work-study program can help you earn money while you’re enrolled in a college, vocational school, or professional training program.
Find out if you can get paid back for the costs of licensing and certification tests and preparatory courses (sometimes called “prep courses”).
Find out if you can get paid back for the costs of national tests and if you can get education benefit coverage for preparatory courses.
Find out if you’re eligible for free educational and career counseling, resume support, and help finding a job or training program.
Additional benefits and services
Benefits for spina bifida linked to Agent Orange
If you’re the child of a Veteran and you have spina bifida, find out if you can get job training and other VA benefits.
Benefits for children of women Vietnam Veterans
If your biological mother served in Vietnam and you have certain birth defects, find out if you can get job training and other VA benefits.
Career resources for military and Veteran spouses
If you’re the spouse or surviving spouse of a service member or Veteran, find out if you’re eligible for the Defense Department’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program. And learn about other resources to help you build your career or start a small business.
Helpful tools
Compare GI Bill benefits at approved schools and employers.
Search for schools participating in the Yellow Ribbon Program.
Manage your education and career benefits
More information and resources
Find out how much money you can get through transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.
Find out how much money you can get through Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) to help you pay for education and cover expenses while you’re training for a job.
Find out how much money you can get through the Fry Scholarship to help you pay for tuition, housing, and other education costs.
Find resources to search for schools with GI Bill-approved programs, compare the benefits you’ll receive at different schools, and get more advice to help you choose a school.
If you’re using DEA benefits in a non-college degree program, learn how to verify your enrollment each month.
Find out how to give us feedback about your GI Bill school.
Get answers to common questions about the Yellow Ribbon Program.
If you’re an eligible dependent, VSOC counselors can help you with vocational testing, career counseling, or getting faster access to certain VA benefits while you’re attending college.