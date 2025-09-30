Past rates: 2024-25 Chapter 35

How we determine your rate

We base your monthly rate (or payment amount) on these 2 factors:

The type of education or training you’re getting, and

How many courses you’re taking—or how far along you are in your on-the-job training or apprenticeship program

You may get less than the full rate each month if any of these is true:

You’re enrolled in fewer courses than what we consider to be full time, or

Your clock hours per week are less than what we consider to be full time, or

You’re getting on-the-job training, or

You’re in an apprenticeship program

2024 to 2025 Chapter 35 benefits rates

Effective October 1, 2024

The DEA rates listed here are for October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. We’ll make the payments directly to you.

For institutions of higher learning

These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:

Full-time enrollment: $1,536.00 for each full month

3/4-time enrollment: $1,214.00 for each full month

1/2-time enrollment: $890.00 for each full month

If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:

Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $890.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

1/4-time enrollment or less: $384.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (one payment) at the start of each term.

Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day term, you may get up to $2,670.00 for the term ($890.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,670.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the term instead.

Learn more about getting an undergraduate or graduate degree

For non-college degree programs

These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the monthly rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours:

Full-time enrollment: $1,536.00 for each full month

3/4-time enrollment: $1,214.00 for each full month

1/2-time enrollment: $890.00 for each full month

If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:

Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $890.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

1/4-time enrollment or less: $384.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.

Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day program, you may get up to $2,670.00 ($890.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,670.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the program instead.

Learn more about non-college degree programs

For on-the-job training and apprenticeships

We’ll pay you up to this much each month based on how far along you are in your training:

Months 1 to 6: $975.00 for each full month

Months 7 to 12: $733.00 for each full month

Months 13 to 18: $481.00 for each full month

More than 19 months: $245.00 for each full month

Note: To get the full amount listed here, you must have worked at least 120 hours each month. As your payments go down, your entitlement charges also go down.

Learn more about on-the-job training and apprenticeships

For correspondence training

We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.

Note: Only spouses using Chapter 35 benefits can get correspondence training. Children aren’t eligible for this benefit.

Learn more about correspondence training

For special restorative training

If you’re attending special restorative training full time, we’ll pay you $1,536.00 each month.

If you’re eligible for accelerated charges, we’ll pay for any tuition costs and fees over $405.00 each month.

We may reduce 1 day of your entitlement for every monthly payment of $51.20. This is 1/30 of the full-time rate.

For licensing and certification test fees and prep courses

For test fees: We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $1,536.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.

For prep courses: We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $1,536.00 in fees we pay for prep courses that help you get ready for a licensing or certification test.

Learn more about licensing and certification tests and prep courses

For national test fees

There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $1,536.00 in fees we pay for national tests.

Learn more about national tests and prep courses

