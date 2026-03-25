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Educational and career counseling for family members

As the dependent family member of a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, find out if you’re eligible and how to apply to get educational and career counseling benefits through Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (Chapter 36).

Am I eligible for VA educational and career counseling?

You may be eligible for this benefit if you’re a dependent using transferred education benefits.

Learn about transferred education benefits for family members

If you’re a Veteran or service member, you may also be eligible for educational and career counseling.

Learn about educational and career counseling for Veterans

What kinds of benefits can I get?

You can get educational and career counseling, plus help with:

  • Exploring your abilities and interests
  • Mapping out a path to employment
  • Planning the best use of your VA benefits

Note: In certain cases, you may be able to get other education and employment benefits and services for dependents. For example, you may qualify if you’re the child of a Vietnam or Korean War Veteran and have certain birth defects, or if you’re the dependent child or spouse of a Veteran who has died or is permanently and totally disabled as the result of active service.

Learn about other benefits and services for dependents

How do I get these benefits?

You can apply in any of these 3 ways.

Option 1: Apply online

You can apply online right now.

Apply for career counseling

Option 2: Apply by mail

Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).

Get VA Form 27-8832 to download

Then mail the completed form to your nearest VA regional office.

Find your nearest VA regional office

Or you can mail it to this address:

Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG)
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210

Option 3: Apply in person

Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).

Get VA Form 27-8832 to download

Then bring your application into your nearest regional office.

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