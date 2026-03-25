Educational and career counseling for family members
As the dependent family member of a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, find out if you’re eligible and how to apply to get educational and career counseling benefits through Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (Chapter 36).
Am I eligible for VA educational and career counseling?
You may be eligible for this benefit if you’re a dependent using transferred education benefits.
Learn about transferred education benefits for family members
If you’re a Veteran or service member, you may also be eligible for educational and career counseling.
What kinds of benefits can I get?
You can get educational and career counseling, plus help with:
- Exploring your abilities and interests
- Mapping out a path to employment
- Planning the best use of your VA benefits
Note: In certain cases, you may be able to get other education and employment benefits and services for dependents. For example, you may qualify if you’re the child of a Vietnam or Korean War Veteran and have certain birth defects, or if you’re the dependent child or spouse of a Veteran who has died or is permanently and totally disabled as the result of active service.
How do I get these benefits?
You can apply in any of these 3 ways.
Option 1: Apply online
You can apply online right now.
Option 2: Apply by mail
Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).
Get VA Form 27-8832 to download
Then mail the completed form to your nearest VA regional office.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Or you can mail it to this address:
Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG)
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210
Option 3: Apply in person
Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).
Get VA Form 27-8832 to download
Then bring your application into your nearest regional office.