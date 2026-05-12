Fry Scholarship
If you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, you may be eligible for the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship (Fry Scholarship). Keep reading to find out if you may be eligible for this VA education benefit.
Am I eligible for Fry Scholarship benefits?
You may be eligible for Fry Scholarship benefits if you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, and who fits 1 of the descriptions listed here.
1 of these must be true of the service member or member of the Selected Reserve:
- The service member died in the line of duty while serving on active duty, or
- The member of the Armed Services died from a service-connected disability within 120 days of being discharged from active duty or released from duty, or
- The member of the Selected Reserve died in the line of duty other than active duty, or
- The member of the Selected Reserve died from a service-connected disability
Keep reading on this page for more eligibility information.
Note: If your parent or spouse was a member of the Selected Reserve who died in the line of duty “other than active duty,” this means they were a member of the Reserve serving on active duty for training or inactive duty training. This term doesn’t include Army and Air National Guard members who were on State orders (sometimes called “State Active Duty”).
More eligibility information
If you’re the child
- You can be married or unmarried
- 1 of these must be true, whichever comes first: You’re at least 18 years old or you graduated from high school (or you have a GED)
- If you’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), you’ll need to give up those payments when you start to use the Fry Scholarship
Learn about DIC
Can I use both the Fry Scholarship and DEA benefits?
- If your parent was a service member who died in the line of duty before August 1, 2011, you may qualify for both the Fry Scholarship and the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program. But you can use only 1 program at a time. We cap combined DEA and Fry Scholarship benefits at 81 months of full-time training.
Learn about the DEA program
- If your parent was a service member who died in the line of duty on or after August 1, 2011, you may use both the Fry Scholarship and DEA only if you qualify for DEA under a different event. You can use only 1 program at a time. We cap combined DEA and Fry Scholarship benefits at 48 months of full-time training.
Is there a time limit for me to use this benefit?
- If your parent was a service member who died before January 1, 2013, you’re eligible for the Fry Scholarship until you’re 33 years old. But if you turned 18, graduated from high school, or got your GED after January 1, 2013, there’s no time limit for using this benefit.
- If your parent was a service member who died on or after January 1, 2013, there’s no time limit for using this benefit.
- If your parent was a member of the Selected Reserve who died in the line of duty other than active duty or from a service-connected disability, there’s no time limit for using this benefit.
If you’re the surviving spouse
- If you remarry, you’ll keep your eligibility for the Fry Scholarship if you qualified for this education benefit through your previous marriage. If you had unused Fry Scholarship benefits that expired, we may restore those benefits for you to use anytime after January 2, 2025, even if you’ve remarried. To get your benefits restored, you’ll need to apply again using VA Form 22-5490.
- If you’re receiving DIC, you can still get those payments while using the Fry Scholarship.
Learn about DIC
What benefits can I get?
You may be able to get up to 36 months of benefits for these costs:
- Tuition and fees
- Housing
- Books and supplies
- Tutorial assistance
- National exams (we’ll pay you back)
- Licensing and certification tests and prep courses (we’ll pay you back)
- Work Study
- Moving from a rural area to go to school
Which schools can I attend using the Fry Scholarship?
There are many schools with approved programs that you can use under the Fry Scholarship. Make sure we’ve approved the program you’re interested in at the school you’d like to attend. You can use our GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out which schools have programs we’ve approved.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find schools with approved programs
You can also contact the school’s certifying official to ask them which of the school’s programs we’ve approved.
How do I apply for a Fry Scholarship?
You can apply in 1 of these 2 ways.
Option 1: Apply online
Apply for VA education benefits for dependents online
Note: After you apply, tell the certifying official at your school that you applied for VA education benefits. Ask them to submit your enrollment information online.
Option 2: Apply by mail
Fill out a Dependents’ Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-5490).
Get VA Form 22-5490 to download
If you’ve already chosen a school, mail your completed form to the regional processing office in the state where your school or training program is.
Find your regional processing office address
Then, tell the certifying official at your school that you applied for VA education benefits. Ask them to submit your enrollment information online.
If you haven’t chosen a school yet, mail your completed form to the regional processing office in the state where you live.
Find your regional processing office address
When you choose a school, you’ll need to tell the certifying official at your school that you applied for VA education benefits. Ask them to submit your enrollment information online.