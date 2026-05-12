You may be eligible for Fry Scholarship benefits if you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, and who fits 1 of the descriptions listed here.

1 of these must be true of the service member or member of the Selected Reserve:

The service member died in the line of duty while serving on active duty, or

The member of the Armed Services died from a service-connected disability within 120 days of being discharged from active duty or released from duty, or

The member of the Selected Reserve died in the line of duty other than active duty, or

The member of the Selected Reserve died from a service-connected disability

Keep reading on this page for more eligibility information.

Note: If your parent or spouse was a member of the Selected Reserve who died in the line of duty “other than active duty,” this means they were a member of the Reserve serving on active duty for training or inactive duty training. This term doesn’t include Army and Air National Guard members who were on State orders (sometimes called “State Active Duty”).