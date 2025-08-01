Past rates: 2024-25 Fry Scholarship

Rates for school and training programs

Effective August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025

Tuition and fees

We’ll send your tuition and fees directly to your school or training program.

The amounts listed here are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school or training program.

Find out the rate based on what type of school you’re attending:

Public institution of higher learning (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees. You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.

Learn more about in-state tuition rates

We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Foreign institution of higher learning (a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $28,937.09 in U.S. dollars.

(a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees in U.S. dollars. Non-college degree programs (specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $28,937.09 .

(specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Flight training (a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $16,535.46

(a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees Correspondence school (usually courses provided by mail that you complete at your own pace): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $14,055.13 for surviving spouses using the Fry Scholarship.

Monthly housing allowance

You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you at the end of each month.

You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:

You’re in school half time or less than half time, or

You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or

You’re on break from school

If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.

We base your MHA on the Defense Department’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents, using the zip code where your training takes place. We use the 2024 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

Find BAH rates by zip code on the Defense Travel Management Office website

We start with the BAH rate, and then we pay you a percentage of that rate (called a “prorated payment”) based on these additional 2 factors:

How much school you’re attending (your rate of pursuit). We determine your rate of pursuit based on how many credits you’re taking each term or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week. For example, if you’re taking 9 credits in a standard-length term and your school considers 12 credits to be full time, your rate of pursuit is 80% (9 divided by 12, rounded to the nearest tenth). To be eligible for MHA, your rate of pursuit must be more than 50%.

The location where you physically attend most of your classes. We call this "location-based housing allowance."

If you’re taking online-only courses or you’re at a foreign school

We’ll pay you a percentage of the MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on how much school you’re attending (your rate of pursuit). We determine your rate of pursuit based on how many credits you’re taking each term or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week. For example, if you’re taking 9 credits in a standard-length term and your school considers 12 credits to be full time, your rate of pursuit is 80% (9 divided by 12, rounded to the nearest tenth). To be eligible for MHA, your rate of pursuit must be more than 50%.