Transferred education benefits for family members

You may be eligible to use transferred benefits if you meet all of these requirements.

All of these must be true:

The Defense Department (DOD) approved the service member’s request for a Transfer of Education Benefits (TEB), and

You’re enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), and

You’ll use the transferred benefits during the required timeframe

Find out when you can use transferred benefits

If you were married to the service member or Veteran but are divorced now, you’ll continue to be eligible as long as the service member doesn’t revoke (cancel) the transfer of benefits.

Note: If you’re eligible for more than 1 education benefits program, you can get payments through only 1 program at a time.