Future rates for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

How much of the full benefit rate you can get

We base your award of benefits on how long the Veteran or service member served on active duty and certain other factors.

Eligibility for 100% of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit if the Veteran or service member meets at least 1 of these requirements by the time you start using transferred benefits:

The Veteran or service member served on active duty for a total of at least 1,095 days (at least 36 months), or

The Veteran or service member served on active duty and received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, or

The Veteran or service member served on active duty for at least 30 continuous days (without a break), and their military force discharged them because of a service-connected disability

Eligibility for a percentage of benefits

If the Veteran or service member served less than 36 months, or does not meet the eligibility requirements for 100% of GI Bill benefits, you may be eligible for a percentage of benefits.

We base the percentage you’re eligible for on the total number of days the Veteran or service member served on active duty (with or without breaks in service) by the time you start using transferred benefits. We call this your “eligibility tier.”

Find the percentage of the full benefit you’re eligible for:

910 to 1,094 days (30 to 35 months): 90% of the full benefit

730 to 909 days (24 to 29 months): 80% of the full benefit

545 to 729 days (18 to 23 months): 70% of the full benefit

180 to 544 days (6 to 17 months): 60% of the full benefit

90 to 179 days (90 days to 5 months): 50% of the full benefit

Note: If the Veteran or service member is eligible for less than 80% of the full benefit, we don’t count their training time as part of their active duty service.