Health and disability benefits for family and caregivers
As the family member or caregiver of a Veteran, you may qualify for VA health care benefits, compensation (payments), or caregiver support programs. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get health care and disability benefits
Find out if you qualify for health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA). CHAMPVA is for the spouses, dependents, and survivors of Veterans who meet certain service-connected disability requirements.
Find out if you qualify for support and services as the family caregiver of a Veteran with a service-connected disability. Benefits may include a financial stipend, access to health insurance, mental health counseling, caregiver training, and respite care.
Find out how to access VA mental health services—including services for family, friends, and caregivers of Veterans.
If you’re enrolled in CHAMPVA, find out if you’re eligible for discounted private dental insurance.
If your family lived at Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, North Carolina, we may pay for or reimburse certain health care costs. Learn about the Camp Lejeune Family Member Program.
If you’re the child of a Veteran who served in Vietnam, Thailand, or in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and you have spina bifida, you may be able to get VA benefits. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.
If your biological mother served in Vietnam and you have certain birth defects, you may be able to get compensation (payments), health care, and job training benefits. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.
Additional benefits and services
If you’re the family member or survivor of an active-duty or retired service member, learn about the Defense Department’s TRICARE health care program.
CHAMPVA In-house Treatment Initiative (CITI)
If you’re enrolled in CHAMPVA, find out if you can get health care at a VA facility.
If you’re the family caregiver of a Veteran, find out if you qualify for respite care. Respite care pays for short-term care when you need a break from caregiving.
Program of General Caregiver Support Services
Find out how to get free resources, education, and support as the caregiver of a Veteran.
Manage your health care and disability benefits
More information and resources
If you’re enrolled in CHAMPVA or you get VA benefits for spina bifida or other birth defects, find out if you can get prescription medications through Meds by Mail.
Learn about free, temporary accommodations where you can stay to be near a Veteran or active-duty service member who’s receiving treatment in a VA health facility far from home.
Get answers to common questions about using CHAMPVA benefits.
Get answers to common questions about using health care benefits for spina bifida and other birth defects.
The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Find out what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones.