Health and disability benefits for family and caregivers

Additional benefits and services

TRICARE

If you’re the family member or survivor of an active-duty or retired service member, learn about the Defense Department’s TRICARE health care program.

CHAMPVA In-house Treatment Initiative (CITI)

If you’re enrolled in CHAMPVA, find out if you can get health care at a VA facility.

Respite care

If you’re the family caregiver of a Veteran, find out if you qualify for respite care. Respite care pays for short-term care when you need a break from caregiving.

Program of General Caregiver Support Services

Find out how to get free resources, education, and support as the caregiver of a Veteran.