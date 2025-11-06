The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

You may be eligible if you and the Veteran you’re caring for meet all of these requirements.

Eligibility requirements for the family caregiver

You must be at least 18 years old. And at least 1 of these must be true for you:

You’re a spouse, son, daughter, parent, stepfamily member, or extended family member of the Veteran, or

You live full time with the Veteran, or you’re willing to live full time with the Veteran if we designate you as a family caregiver

Eligibility requirements for the Veteran

All of these must be true for the Veteran you’re caring for:

The Veteran has a VA disability rating (individual or combined) of 70% or higher, and

The Veteran was discharged from the U.S. military or has a date of medical discharge, and

The Veteran needs at least 6 months of continuous, in-person personal care services, and

The Veteran needs to be enrolled in VA health care

Personal care services are services the Veteran needs from another person. They include care or assistance to support these parts of the Veteran’s life:

Health and well-being

Everyday personal needs (like feeding, bathing, and dressing)

Safety, protection, or instruction in their daily living environment

Note: Active-duty service members undergoing a medical discharge will need to apply for VA health care before or after submitting their application for caregiver assistance.

Learn more about active-duty service members and VA health care