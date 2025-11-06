The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
We recognize the important role of family caregivers in supporting the health and wellness of Veterans. Find out if you may be eligible and how to apply for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
Am I eligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers?
You may be eligible if you and the Veteran you’re caring for meet all of these requirements.
Eligibility requirements for the family caregiver
You must be at least 18 years old. And at least 1 of these must be true for you:
- You’re a spouse, son, daughter, parent, stepfamily member, or extended family member of the Veteran, or
- You live full time with the Veteran, or you’re willing to live full time with the Veteran if we designate you as a family caregiver
Eligibility requirements for the Veteran
All of these must be true for the Veteran you’re caring for:
- The Veteran has a VA disability rating (individual or combined) of 70% or higher, and
- The Veteran was discharged from the U.S. military or has a date of medical discharge, and
- The Veteran needs at least 6 months of continuous, in-person personal care services, and
- The Veteran needs to be enrolled in VA health care
Personal care services are services the Veteran needs from another person. They include care or assistance to support these parts of the Veteran’s life:
- Health and well-being
- Everyday personal needs (like feeding, bathing, and dressing)
- Safety, protection, or instruction in their daily living environment
Note: Active-duty service members undergoing a medical discharge will need to apply for VA health care before or after submitting their application for caregiver assistance.
Learn more about active-duty service members and VA health care
How many caregivers can the eligible Veteran appoint?
The Veteran can appoint this many caregivers:
- 1 Primary Family Caregiver (the main caregiver), and
- Up to 2 Secondary Family Caregivers (people who serve as backup support to the primary caregiver when needed)
What benefits can eligible Primary and Secondary caregivers receive?
Eligible Primary and Secondary Family Caregivers can receive these benefits:
- Caregiver education and training
- Mental health counseling
- Certain travel benefits when traveling with the Veteran to receive care
Eligible Primary Family Caregivers may also receive these benefits:
- A monthly stipend (payment).
Note: You must be enrolled in direct deposit using the VA customer engagement portal to get your monthly stipend.
- Access to health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for care or services under another health care plan.
- Free legal and financial planning assistance related to the needs of the injured Veteran.
- At least 30 days of respite care per year. Respite is a period of rest or a break from caregiving.
- Access to telehealth therapy sessions through our virtual psychotherapy program for caregivers (VPPC).
- Access to military commissaries, exchanges, and recreation retail facilities.
How do I apply for this program?
You and the Veteran will need to apply together and participate in an application process to determine if you’re eligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. You’ll both need to sign and date the application, and answer all questions for your role.
Note: If the Veteran is already enrolled in this program and wants to add a new family caregiver, the Veteran and the new caregiver will need to submit a new application. Remember, there can only be 1 Primary and up to 2 Secondary Family Caregivers designated at any one time.
You can apply online, by mail, or in person.
Option 1: Online
You can apply online right now.
Apply for caregiver assistance
Option 2: By mail
Fill out a joint Application for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (VA Form 10-10CG).
Get VA Form 10-10CG to download
Mail the form and any supporting documents to this address:
10-10CG Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5154
Janesville, WI 53547-5154
Option 3: In person
Bring your completed VA Form 10-10CG to the caregiver support team at your nearest VA medical center.
You can find a caregiver support team in 1 of these ways:
- Go to our caregiver support program teams directory, or
- Call the Caregiver Support Line at
(TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
What documents can I submit if I’m signing this application on behalf of a Veteran?
If you’re a representative signing this application on behalf of a Veteran, you must have legal authority to make decisions on behalf of the Veteran. Or you must have authority to fill out and sign applications on behalf of the Veteran.
You can submit 1 of these types of documents:
- A valid power of attorney, or
- A legal guardianship order, or
- Another type of legal document that your state considers proof of this authority, or
- An Alternate Signer Certification (VA Form 21-0972), or
- An Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22), or
- An Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a)
What happens after I apply?
A member of the caregiver support team where the Veteran receives care or plans to receive care will contact the Veteran and any caregivers to discuss this application and eligibility.
Before you’re assigned as a caregiver, you must complete these requirements:
- Caregiver education and training
- A home care assessment
We’ll assign you as a caregiver no later than 90 days after we get your application.
If you disagree with our decision on your application, you have options to appeal or request a review of the decision.
Wellness contacts
Once you’re in the program, you’ll need to participate in wellness contacts. Wellness contacts are check-ins to ensure both you and the Veteran’s well-being and confirm the Veteran is getting their personal care services. These occur at least once every 120 days, with 1 annual visit to the Veteran’s home.
More questions you may have
The Veteran must apply for VA health care benefits first. After the Veteran enrolls in VA health care, you can then ask about enrolling in the general caregiver program.
Learn more about how to apply for VA health care
Family caregivers of Veterans who aren’t eligible for this program may still be able to get support and resources through the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS).
Here’s how you can learn more:
- Discuss your options with a caregiver support team at your nearest VA facility
You’ll need to enroll in direct deposit using the customer engagement portal. You must be enrolled to get your monthly stipend.
For step-by-step instructions, download our Primary Family Caregiver User Guide for Direct Deposit Enrollment.
Here’s how to find the guide:
You’ll need to contact your local caregiver support team in these situations:
- If you or the Veteran moves to a new address
- If the Veteran is admitted to a hospital, rehabilitation center, correctional facility, assisted living facility, medical foster home, or nursing home
- If the Veteran or another family caregiver dies
Note: To avoid benefit overpayments, notify the caregiver support team within 30 days of the event by phone, in writing, or in person.
We offer 2 programs to support caregivers of Veterans enrolled in VA health care:
- The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
- The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Both programs offer these services:
- A caregiver support team at your local facility
- Phone and text support
- Support and services, such as coaching, peer support mentoring, support groups, and training and education
PCAFC also offers these benefits to eligible Primary and Secondary Family Caregivers:
- Enhanced respite care
- Mental health counseling
- Travel and lodging daily allowance when traveling with the Veteran for VA-approved health care
And PCAFC offers these benefits to eligible Primary Family Caregivers:
- A monthly stipend (payment)
- Access to health care through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for health care under another plan
- Legal and financial planning services related to the needs of the injured Veteran
How to contact us
You can also connect with your local caregiver support team.