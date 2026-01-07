Housing assistance for surviving spouses
As the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you may be eligible for VA housing assistance. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get home loan benefits
If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you may be eligible for a VA-backed home loan. Find out how to request a home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE).
Additional benefits and services
If you’re having trouble making your mortgage payments, get help to avoid foreclosure and keep your home.
Manage your home loan benefits
More information and resources
Learn about basic entitlement for a VA home loan guaranty. And find out how to calculate remaining bonus entitlement using the county loan limit. This will help you determine how much you can borrow without a down payment.