We pay accrued benefits based on the applicant’s relationship to the deceased beneficiary. The person who receives the accrued benefits is determined according to the line of succession established by law.

If the beneficiary is a Veteran

We pay accrued benefits in full to the surviving spouse

If there’s no surviving spouse, we pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s dependent children

If there are no surviving children, we pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s parents if they were financially dependent on the Veteran when the Veteran died

If the beneficiary is a surviving spouse

We pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s dependent children.

If the beneficiary is a child

