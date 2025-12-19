Accrued benefits
If we owed a beneficiary benefits at the time of their death, you may be eligible to receive those benefits. Find out if you can get accrued benefits.
What are accrued benefits?
Accrued benefits are benefits that we owed a beneficiary at the time of their death that weren’t paid before they died.
Who can receive accrued benefits?
We pay accrued benefits based on the applicant’s relationship to the deceased beneficiary. The person who receives the accrued benefits is determined according to the line of succession established by law.
If the beneficiary is a Veteran
- We pay accrued benefits in full to the surviving spouse
- If there’s no surviving spouse, we pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s dependent children
- If there are no surviving children, we pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s parents if they were financially dependent on the Veteran when the Veteran died
If the beneficiary is a surviving spouse
We pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s dependent children.
If the beneficiary is a child
We pay accrued benefits in equal shares to the Veteran’s dependent children.
Can I be reimbursed for last illness and burial expenses?
If you paid for last illness and burial expenses, you can be reimbursed only if the beneficiary has no surviving spouse, dependent children, or financially dependent parents.
The person who should apply for this benefit depends on who paid for the expenses:
- If a person paid the expenses, that person should apply.
- If the beneficiary’s estate paid the expenses, the executor or administrator of the estate should apply.
If no one has paid the expenses yet, the person who will pay for them should apply. All unpaid creditors must sign the application, as well.
What if the beneficiary had an appeal pending at their time of death?
If the beneficiary had a pending claim or appeal, you can ask to take over that claim or appeal on their behalf (also called substitution). This lets you submit more evidence to support the claim or appeal for potential accrued benefits.
You can also waive your right to substitution. If you do, we’ll still consider any claims or appeals with the evidence we already have.
How can I get this benefit?
How you apply for accrued benefits will depend on your relationship to the beneficiary.
When should I apply for accrued benefits?
You must apply for accrued benefits within 1 year of the beneficiary’s death.
If you’re applying for lump sum accrued benefits, you must do so within 5 years of the Veteran’s death. Lump sum accrued benefits include benefits that were withheld from a competent Veteran during hospital, institutional, or home care.
What evidence should I submit?
We require certain documents to support all applications for accrued benefits.
You’ll need to submit or give us permission to gather these documents:
- The Veteran’s DD214 or other separation documents
- The Veteran’s death certificate
If there’s an assigned representative for the beneficiary’s estate (an executor), you’ll also need to submit a certified copy of the letters of administration or letters of testamentary. This document must have the signature and seal of the appointing court.
If you’re submitting a reimbursement request for the beneficiary’s last illness and burial expenses, you’ll also need to submit a copy of all bills and account statements for services and supplies related to these expenses. These documents must have the letterhead of the company that sent the bill or account statement. And these documents must include this information:
- The dates, nature, and costs of services or supplies provided
- The name of the deceased beneficiary who the expenses were for
The person or company who paid for the expenses