Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall
Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
The Fargo VA will host a Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall on March 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.
To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 253052240#.
All women Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with Veterans is encouraged to participate.
The purpose of the Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall is to share information about the Fargo VA’s services for women Veterans, hear feedback, and answer questions related to VA healthcare and benefits for women Veterans.