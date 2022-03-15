Virtual New Veteran Orientation
Fargo VA Virtual New Veteran Orientation
- When
-
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a Virtual New Veteran Orientation on April 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Participants need to pre-register before April 18 – call (701) 239-3700 extension 3655 to pre-register and to receive instructions for how to participate. This virtual orientation is open to all Veterans interested in learning more about the Fargo VA Health Care System. This event is a great way for Veterans to learn all the ins and outs of the Fargo VA Health Care System, and it’s a great first step for Veterans to equip themselves with important knowledge to ensure they take full advantage of everything the Fargo VA Health Care System has to offer.