Fly Tying & Fly Casting Classes

Project Healing Waters

Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people?

When:

Repeats

Where:

3rd Floor Auditorium

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

jason.jelinek@projecthealingwaters.org

Class sizes are limited. Please RSVP by calling or texting Jason at 701-799-4211.

Would you like to try fly fishing?

 

Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed!

Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans "Healing Through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing."

Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 2:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC

Wed. Apr 16, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC

Wed. May 21, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC

