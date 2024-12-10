Fly Tying & Fly Casting Classes

Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people?

Class sizes are limited. Please RSVP by calling or texting Jason at 701-799-4211.

Would you like to try fly fishing?

Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed!

Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans "Healing Through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing."