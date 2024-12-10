Skip to Content

Fly Tying and Fly Casting Classes

Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people?

When:

Repeats

Where:

3rd Floor Auditorium

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

jason.jelinek@projecthealingwaters.org

Class sizes are limited. Please RSVP by calling or texting Jason at 701-799-4211.

Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed. 

 

Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans "Healing through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing." 

Fri. Jan 24, 2025, 2:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Fri. Feb 28, 2025, 2:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Fri. Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC

Fri. Apr 25, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC

