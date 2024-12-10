Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people?

Class sizes are limited. Please RSVP by calling or texting Jason at 701-799-4211 .

Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed.

Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans "Healing through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing."