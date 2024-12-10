Fly Tying and Fly Casting Classes
Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people?
When:
Where:
3rd Floor Auditorium
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
jason.jelinek@projecthealingwaters.org
Class sizes are limited. Please RSVP by calling or texting Jason at 701-799-4211.
Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed.
Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans "Healing through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing."
Fri. Jan 24, 2025, 2:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC
Fri. Feb 28, 2025, 2:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC
Fri. Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC
Fri. Apr 25, 2025, 1:00 pm UTC – 3:00 pm UTC