USAF Heartland of America Band - Community Concert
Healing Garden (Inclement Weather Location 3rd Floor Auditorium)
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND
Free
🎶 Mark your calendars, Fargo! 🎶 Join us for a special performance by the US Air Force Heartland of America Band on September 25th, 2025 at 3 PM - 4PM in the beautiful Healing Garden of the Fargo VA! 🌳 If the weather doesn't cooperate, no worries—we’ll move to the 3rd Floor Auditorium. Don't miss out on this amazing event! 🇺🇸✨