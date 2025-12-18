Are you interested in learning a new skill and meeting new people? Would you like to try fly fishing?

Project Healing Waters and Fargo VA HCS welcome you to join us for fly tying and fly casting classes. No experience needed!

Project Healing Waters is a national non-profit program whose mission is to offer Veterans “Healing through Camaraderie, Connectedness, and Fly Fishing.”

Join us in the Fargo VA's 3rd Floor Auditorium - Call or Text Jason to register