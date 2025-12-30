Virtual - Planning for the Future - Assisted Living and Nursing Home Care Options

This is an online event.

Join the Fargo VA Social Workers to learn more about the types of Senior Housing available, how to identify when more assistance is needed and how to prepare for these changes.

Other Topics Included:

• Resources for Aging in Place

• State Veterans Homes and eligibility

• Different Levels of Care

• VA programs

• Finding the appropriate facility

• Documents to have on hand

All Attendees Must Register. To register call or email Vickie Ness vickie.ness@va.gov