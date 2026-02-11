Skip to Content

Heart Health Fair

Join us for the annual Heart Health Fair!

First 100 Veterans Receive a Gift for Attending

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Atrium - Former UND Building

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND

Cost:

Free

Join us for our Annual Heart Health Fair

The first 100 Veterans receive a gift for attending!
Register for a drawing to win a Fitbit!

Who: All Veterans & The Public
Where: Fargo VA Medical Center - 3rd Floor Auditorium
When: February 26th , 2026, 9:00AM - 12:00PM
Why: Learn about the great resources the Fargo VA has to offer!
Participate in:

  • Hands Only CPR - 10:00 AM
  • Intro to Whole Health - 10:30 AM
  • Chair Yoga - 11:00 AM

  • Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demo- 11:30 AM

     

***VA Employees not eligible to win prizes

Other VA events

Last updated: 