Heart Health Fair
First 100 Veterans Receive a Gift for Attending
When:
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium - Former UND Building
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Annual Heart Health Fair
The first 100 Veterans receive a gift for attending!
Register for a drawing to win a Fitbit!
Who: All Veterans & The Public
Where: Fargo VA Medical Center - 3rd Floor Auditorium
When: February 26th , 2026, 9:00AM - 12:00PM
Why: Learn about the great resources the Fargo VA has to offer!
Participate in:
- Hands Only CPR - 10:00 AM
- Intro to Whole Health - 10:30 AM
- Chair Yoga - 11:00 AM
Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demo- 11:30 AM
***VA Employees not eligible to win prizes