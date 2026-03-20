Fergus Falls VA Clinic Grand Opening

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Fergus Falls Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). The ceremony will take place on April 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST, at our new location:

1205 W. Lincoln Ave

Fergus Falls, MN 56537

This new facility, which is three times larger than the current location, will provide enhanced health care services for our local Veterans, including general radiology services (X-ray and Ultrasound) and expanded specialty care.