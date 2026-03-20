Freedom 250 VetFest

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When:
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT
Where:
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND
Cost:
Free
Last updated: March 20, 2026