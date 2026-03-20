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Freedom 250 VetFest

VA Fargo Vet Fest 2026 flyer with palm trees and eagle logo.

When:

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

Where:

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND

Cost:

Free

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