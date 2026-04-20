VA Fargo VetFest 250
As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Fargo Health Care System will host Freedom 250 VetFest, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.
When:
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Healing Garden
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND
Cost:
Free
As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Fargo Health Care System will host Freedom 250 VetFest, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries. The event will feature healthcare enrollment, disability claim filing, and information on services provided to Veterans. The public and media are invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the stories and traditions that connect America’s past to its future.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 17th, 2026
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
WHERE:
Main Hospital Campus in the Healing Garden
2101 Elm Street N
Fargo, ND 58102
WHO:
Information:
- Pharmacy
- Nutrition Education
- Whole Health (Acupuncture, hypnosis, Chiropractic, etc)
- Mobile Prosthetics
- Home Improvement & Structural Alterations, Clothing Allowance, and Service Dog Veterinary Benefit
- Women Veteran Health Services
- Home Based Primary Care
- Medical Foster Home Program
- Extended Care (Hospice, Community Nursing Homes, Veteran Directed Care)
- Military Sexual Trauma Assistance
- Caregiver Support Program
- Suicide Prevention
- Surgery Services (Anesthesia Pain Clinic, GI)
- Physical & Occupational Therapy Services
- Veteran Transportation Services
- Mental Health (Compensated Work Therapy, PTSD, Substance Use Disorders)
- Volunteer Opportunities
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program