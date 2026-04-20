VA Fargo VetFest 250

As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Fargo Health Care System will host Freedom 250 VetFest, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.

As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Fargo Health Care System will host Freedom 250 VetFest, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries. The event will feature healthcare enrollment, disability claim filing, and information on services provided to Veterans. The public and media are invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the stories and traditions that connect America’s past to its future.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 17th, 2026

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Main Hospital Campus in the Healing Garden

2101 Elm Street N

Fargo, ND 58102

WHO:

Information: