ATLAS Open House Roseau County Courthouse

ROSEAU, M.N. — The VA Fargo Health Care System, in partnership with the Roseau County Veterans Service Office, will host the grand opening of a new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on September 29. The site will be located in the Roseau County Courthouse in the VSO office at 605 5th AVE SW in Roseau.

ATLAS sites provide private spaces where Veterans can attend telehealth appointments. These sites reduce common barriers to care—including long travel distances, severe weather, and limited internet connectivity in rural areas—by bringing secure technology and high-speed internet closer to home. The new site supports VA’s telehealth services by expanding access to care for Veterans in Roseau and surrounding communities.

“This ATLAS site represents a significant expansion in care delivery for Veterans enrolled in the VA Fargo Health Care System,” said Harold “Brent” Pharis, Director of the VA Fargo Health Care System. “This site will broaden access to vital health care resources and elevate the overall patient experience for Veterans in and around Roseau.”

At this location, enrolled Veterans will have access to a private room equipped with a computer and high-speed internet to connect with their VA care teams using VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing platform. An on-site attendant will assist with check-in and basic technical support. Attendants are not VA employees and will step away before the appointment begins to ensure Veteran privacy and confidentiality.

Veterans and their families in Roseau County are invited to attend the opening event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 29. Guests will have the opportunity to view the site’s telehealth technology and speak with telehealth specialists.

For more information, contact the Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at or visit VA Fargo Telehealth page.