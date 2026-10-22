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Veteran Town Hall

Graphic with "Veteran Town Hall" text over American flag and blue background.

When:

Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Cost:

Free

Please join this In-Person & Virtual live session to address your needs as Veterans. Learn how we are improving your healthcare. 

Veterans can participate by coming to the Main VA Fargo Medical Center in Fargo, online, or telephonically by dialing:

  Conference ID 383 555 79

 

Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Jan 14, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Mar 11, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. May 13, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Jul 8, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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