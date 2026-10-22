Veteran Town Hall
When:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join this In-Person & Virtual live session to address your needs as Veterans. Learn how we are improving your healthcare.
Veterans can participate by coming to the Main VA Fargo Medical Center in Fargo, online, or telephonically by dialing:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Jan 14, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Mar 11, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. May 13, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Jul 8, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT