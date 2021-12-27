Fargo VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
Take Interstate 94 east towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for Interstate 29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.
From the east
Take I-94 west towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for I-29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.
From the north
Take I-29 South towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn left. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.
From the south
Take I-29 north towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue north and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Fargo VA Medical Center
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417
Intersection: Elm Street North and 21st Avenue North
Coordinates: 46°54'21.93"N 96°46'30.14"W