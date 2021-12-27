 Skip to Content

Fargo VA Medical Center - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Fargo VA Medical Center Campus map (PNG)

Directions

From the west

Take Interstate 94 east towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for Interstate 29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles.  Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right.  Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the east

Take I-94 west towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for I-29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right.  Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the north

Take I-29 South towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn left.  Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street.  Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the south

Take I-29 north towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue north and turn right.  Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street.  Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Fargo VA Medical Center
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417
Intersection: Elm Street North and 21st Avenue North
Coordinates:  46°54'21.93"N 96°46'30.14"W

VA Fargo Campus map
