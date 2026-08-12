News releases
News Releases for VA Fargo health care.
July 31, 2026
VA awards more than $710,000 to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs to assist local Veterans with transportation needs
July 22, 2026
VA Fargo receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
May 22, 2026
VA Fargo announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This is the second consecutive year VA Fargo has achieved the top rating.
May 15, 2026
VA Fargo Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding https://www.va.gov/fargo-health-care/news-releases/va-fargo-upgrades-health-care-infrastructure/ in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
March 20, 2026
The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Grand Forks Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
March 20, 2026
The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Fergus Falls Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
February 26, 2026
VA Fargo Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
December 10, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
November 3, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce that effective November 2, 2025, Mr. Harold “Brent” Pharis as the Director of the Fargo VA Health Care System. Mr. Pharis is currently serving as the Associate Director of VA Central Iowa Health Care System.
October 8, 2025
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls, originally scheduled for October 29, 2025, has been postponed. We will announce a new date for this celebration at a later time.