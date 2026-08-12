News releases
News Releases for VA Fargo health care.
September 24, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $1.9 million in grants to one North Dakota organization to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.
September 5, 2025
The VA Fargo Medical Center announced today it has earned a 5-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
August 27, 2025
The Fargo VA Health Care System is excited to announce that starting September 15, 2025, the Fergus Falls Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will be operating from its new location at:
August 26, 2025
The VA Fargo Health Care System, in partnership with the Pembina County Veterans Service Office, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on September 16, 2025.
April 11, 2025
The VA Fargo Health Care System and Burke County Veterans Service Office will host a grand opening of their new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on May 7, 2025 from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM.
October 3, 2024
Veterans living in rural parts of America, not close to a major VA hospital, travel great distances to receive their health care.
April 24, 2024
After the historic expansion of VA health care, the Veterans Affairs of Fargo will host a health care enrollment and benefits outreach event on June 12th, 2024, from 0900 to 1900 at the Minot VFW Post 753.
April 17, 2024
Nationwide trust in VA care among Veteran patients rises to 91.8%, up 6% since 2018
August 3, 2023
The Fargo VA Health Care System will transition from half-tablet medications to whole tablets or capsules throughout the following year. You no longer need to split your tablets when the change is made.
July 26, 2023
Fargo VA Health Care System Receives 5-Star CMS Quality Rating