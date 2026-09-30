VA Fargo and Turtle Mountain Housing Authority to open new ATLAS site in Belcourt, ND

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2026

Belcourt, ND - The VA Fargo Health Care System, in partnership with Turtle Mountain Housing Authority (TMHA), will host the grand opening of a new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on October 23rd 2026.

The site will be located at the Turtle Mountain Housing Authority office at 9818 BIS RD #7, Ste 3 in Belcourt.

ATLAS sites provide private spaces where Veterans can attend telehealth appointments. These sites reduce common barriers to care—including long travel distances, severe weather, and limited internet connectivity in rural areas—by bringing secure technology and high-speed internet closer to home. The new site supports VA’s telehealth services by expanding access to care for Veterans in Belcourt and surrounding communities.

“This ATLAS site represents a significant expansion in care delivery for Veterans enrolled in the VA Fargo Health Care System,” said Harold “Brent” Pharis, Director of the VA Fargo Health Care System. “This site will broaden access to vital health care resources and elevate the overall patient experience for Veterans in and around Belcourt.”

At this location, enrolled Veterans will have access to a private room equipped with a computer and high-speed internet to connect with their VA care teams using VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing platform. An on-site attendant will assist with check-in and basic technical support. Attendants are not VA employees and will step away before the appointment begins to ensure Veteran privacy and confidentiality.

Veterans and their families in Turtle Mountain and surrounding areas are invited to attend the opening event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 23rd. Guests will have the opportunity to view the site’s telehealth technology and speak with telehealth specialists.

For more information, contact the Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at or visit VA Fargo Telehealth page.