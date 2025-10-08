VA Fargo Health Care System Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls- POSTPONED
PRESS RELEASE
October 8, 2025
Fergus Falls, MN - The ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls, originally scheduled for October 29, 2025, has been postponed. We will announce a new date for this celebration at a later time.
The Fergus Falls VA clinic remains fully operational and is here to serve our local Veterans. Our hours of operation at our new location (1205 West Lincoln Avenue) are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. We look forward to continuing to provide five-star quality healthcare for our Veterans.
Media contacts
Shawn Abbas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: