VA Fargo Health Care System Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls- POSTPONED

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2025

Fergus Falls, MN - The ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls, originally scheduled for October 29, 2025, has been postponed. We will announce a new date for this celebration at a later time.