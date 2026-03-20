VA Fargo Health Care System to Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Grand Forks

PRESS RELEASE

March 20, 2026

Grand Forks, ND - The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Grand Forks Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

The ceremony will take place on April 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM CST, at our new location:

1407 24th Ave S, Suite 100

Grand Forks, ND 58201

This new facility, which is two times larger than the current location, will provide enhanced health care services for our local Veterans, including general radiology services (X-ray and Ultrasound) and expanded specialty care.