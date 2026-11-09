VA Fargo Launches New Patient Assisted Parking

PRESS RELEASE

November 9, 2026

Fargo, ND - The Fargo VA Health Care System is pleased to announce the launch of its new Patient Assisted Parking service, a program designed to make visits easier, safer, and more convenient for Veterans.

The initiative was officially introduced today with an internal ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility’s main entrance.

Patient Assisted Parking—operated by Parking Veterans Inc., a Service‑Disabled Veteran‑Owned Small Business—offers Veterans a seamless parking experience from the moment they arrive. Attendants greet Veterans at the North main entrance and ensure each vehicle is securely parked in designated areas. A claim-check system tracks vehicles throughout the visit, allowing patients to focus on their appointments without the stress of parking. “This service demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the Veteran experience,” said Brent Pharis, VA Fargo Director. “We’re excited to offer a smoother, more supported arrival process for the Veterans we proudly serve.”

The service is available to all Veterans and patients. Patient Assisted Parking operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding federal holidays.