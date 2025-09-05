VA Fargo Medical Center receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 5, 2025

Fargo, ND - The VA Fargo Medical Center announced today it has earned a 5-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

Fargo, North Dakota ― The VA Fargo Medical Center announced today it has earned a 5-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

This national distinction highlights the quality of care at VA Fargo and its commitment to being a High Reliability Organization (HRO) that consistently upholds high levels of safety and reliability.

In addition to the overall 5-star rating, VA Fargo also received a 5-star patient survey rating. CMS assesses patient experiences through the standardized Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey. An impressive 95% of Veterans served by VA Fargo stated they strongly agree that they trust VA Fargo for their healthcare needs, and 85% said they would definitely recommend VA Fargo to other Veterans. For context, the national average for such recommendations is 70%, while the local average in North Dakota is 76%.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Fargo Medical Center provides,” said Fargo VA Interim Director, Dr. Andrew Stasko. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so the VA Fargo Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5-stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact the Fargo VA Public Affairs Office at 701-239-3724.

###