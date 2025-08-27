VA Fargo & Pembina County Veterans Office to Open NEW Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site in Cavalier, North Dakota

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

Cavalier, ND - The VA Fargo Health Care System, in partnership with the Pembina County Veterans Service Office, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on September 16, 2025.

This site will be located at the Pembina County Veterans Service Office in Cavalier, ND (308 Court House Dr, Door #4) on the 2nd floor of the Law Enforcement Building. This innovative ATLAS site is a key component of the VA Anywhere to Anywhere telehealth initiative, designed to enhance access to care for Veterans in Cavalier and the surrounding communities. By establishing an ATLAS site at the County Veterans Office, we are breaking down common barriers that Veterans face, such as lengthy travel times for appointments, inclement weather conditions, and unreliable internet connectivity at home.

At this location, enrolled Veterans will discover a welcoming, private space complete with internet access and state-of-the-art technology to connect with their VA providers using VA Video Connect, the VA's secure and reliable videoconferencing application. Upon arrival, Veterans will be warmly welcomed by an on-site attendant who will assist with check-in and resolve any basic technical issues. It’s important to note that while the attendant is there to support, they are not VA employees and will step away once the appointment begins—ensuring your privacy and confidentiality.

This ATLAS site represents a significant advancement for those receiving care through the VA Fargo Health Care System. We invite all Pembina County Veterans and their families to join us for the opening event from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, on September 16th, 2025. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet with our dedicated County Veterans Service Officer Revel Sapa, explore the equipment, and engage with our telehealth experts—empowering you to take full advantage of thes