VA Fargo to Open New Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Fergus Falls, Minnesota

PRESS RELEASE

August 27, 2025

The Fargo VA Health Care System is excited to announce that starting September 15, 2025, the Fergus Falls Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will be operating from its new location at:

1205 W. Lincoln Ave S

Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Veterans in the Fergus Falls area will benefit from a facility that is three times larger than the current location. This expansion allows for the addition of general radiology services (X-ray & Ultrasound) alongside other specialty care services, including Physical Therapy. The new clinic will maintain the same hours of operation: Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM CST (excluding federal holidays). We invite you to visit us and meet our familiar and friendly staff.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later to celebrate the grand opening.

For more information, please call the Fargo VA Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.

– END –