VA Fargo upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Fargo, ND - VA Fargo Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Fargo improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Replace Fire Alarm System

Replace Building 1 Transformers

Site Preparation for Sterile Processing Service Equipment

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Fargo to achieve that goal,” said VA Fargo Health Care System Director Brent Pharis. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: