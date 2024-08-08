2024 VA Fargo Summer VetFest

The largest ever expansions of Veteran health care.

All Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service – at home or abroad – are now eligible for VA health care.

In March 2024, VA expanded health care eligibility to millions of Veterans – including all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and any other combat zone after 9/11 up to 8 years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.

Over 10,000 Veterans in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota are now eligible for VA health care

What is the PACT Act?



VA will not rest until every Veteran gets the toxic exposure-related care and benefits they deserve. Visit the PACT Act website to apply today or learn more about what the PACT Act could mean for you or call 1-800-698-2411.

VA publishes the PACT Act Performance Dashboard every other Friday to measure the implementation of this legislation and showcase its impact on Veterans and survivors. As part of VA’s commitment to transparency, we share the same dashboard internally and externally to maximize accountability to the Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors we serve.

