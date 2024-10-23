Skip to Content

Patient Advocates

The patient advocate at the Fargo VA Health Care System is specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to our patient advocate.

Connect with a patient advocate

Jacob Larson - Patient Advocate

Jacob Larson

Patient Advocate

VA Fargo health care

Phone:

Email: VHAFARPatientAdvocate@va.gov

Care we provide in the Fargo VA Health Care System

Our patient advocate works hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. Patient Advocates offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

