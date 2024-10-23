Patient Advocates
The patient advocate at the Fargo VA Health Care System is specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to our patient advocate.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jacob Larson
Patient Advocate
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: VHAFARPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Care we provide in the Fargo VA Health Care System
Our patient advocate works hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. Patient Advocates offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights