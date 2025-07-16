Vet-to-Vet Program for Chronic Pain
Vet-to-Vet is a chronic pain mutual self-help support group facilitated by Veterans with chronic pain for Veterans with chronic pain.
An entirely virtual group, Vet-to-Vet supports Veterans throughout VA Fargo Healthcare System seeking to actively treat their pain. A cornerstone of the group is storytelling, a powerful tool for healing. Veterans helping Veterans to decrease the impact of pain on their lives and enhance their sense of community.
Watch a Vet-to-Vet Program Video
Watch this video to understand more about the significance of providing a peer support platform for Veterans living with Chronic Pain
Program Coordinator
Jessica Suess LMSW
Pain Social Worker
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Suess@va.gov