Vet-to-Vet Program for Chronic Pain

An entirely virtual group, Vet-to-Vet supports Veterans throughout VA Fargo Healthcare System seeking to actively treat their pain. A cornerstone of the group is storytelling, a powerful tool for healing. Veterans helping Veterans to decrease the impact of pain on their lives and enhance their sense of community.

Watch a Vet-to-Vet Program Video

Watch this video to understand more about the significance of providing a peer support platform for Veterans living with Chronic Pain