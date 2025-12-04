Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) provides a wide range of services for business and industry including: work site and job assessment, staff training and consultation services, employee assessment and screening, and job matching and follow-up services. CWT supports Veterans through vocational case management and workplace supports to facilitate continued employment success. In conjunction with the CWT program, industry can expand its applicant pool and develop a pre-screening opportunity for future employees