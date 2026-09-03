VA Fargo Optometry

Low Vision Visits

Low vision visits aim to optimize the use of remaining vision in Veterans with visual impairment; more detailed goals are often patient-specific, depending on their day-to-day vision demands. Criteria for visits typically include vision that cannot be corrected better than 20/40 in either eye or a significant amount of visual field loss.

Low vision visits include a thorough history of the veteran’s ocular health and any pertinent medical conditions, as well as an in-depth assessment of how the Veteran’s visual impairment is impacting daily life and what devices the veteran has already been using to assist vision outside of glasses. There is then a visual function assessment with a complex refraction. We then trial and train on low vision devices, such as magnifiers, telescopes, tints, and lighting, that can help the veteran meet their vision goals. We also discuss some non-optical visual aids and referral to the VIST coordinator as indicated. We often discuss in detail how their eye conditions specifically impact their visual functioning. We also talk about considerations/restrictions for driving with many of these veterans, as well as other safety considerations.

Formal visual field testing may also be included to determine driving eligibility or legal blindness status. Overall, these exams are highly specialized, and we normally spend an hour to an hour and a half face-to-face with the Veteran, with additional time for chart review, documentation, and ordering devices.

38 CFR 17.149 Sensori-Neural Aids

(a) Notwithstanding any other provision of this part, VA will furnish needed sensori-neural aids (i.e., eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids) only to veterans otherwise receiving VA care or services and only as provided in this section.

(b) VA will furnish needed sensori-neural aids (i.e., eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids) to the following veterans:

(1) Those with a compensable service-connected disability;

(2) Those who are former prisoners of war;

(3) Those awarded a Purple Heart;

(4) Those in receipt of benefits under 38 U.S.C. 1151;

(5) Those in receipt of increased pension based on the need for regular aid and attendance or by reason of being permanently housebound;

(6) Those who have a visual or hearing impairment that resulted from the existence of another medical condition for which the veteran is receiving VA care, or which resulted from treatment of that medical condition;

(7) Those with a significant functional or cognitive impairment evidenced by deficiencies in activities of daily living, but not including normally occurring visual or hearing impairments; and

(8) Those visually or hearing impaired so severely that the provision of sensori-neural aids is necessary to permit active participation in their own medical treatment.

Authority: 38 U.S.C. §501; §1707(b)