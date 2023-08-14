Whole Health Team
Get to know the Fargo VA Health Care System Whole Health Team
Michael Mortenson MD
Chiropractor
VA Fargo health care
Phone: 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990
Email: Michael.Mortenson@va.gov
