 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Dale DeKrey

Dale DeKrey

Fargo VA Health Care System Associate Director for Operations and Resources

VA Fargo health care

Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3702

Dale DeKrey is the Fargo VA Health Care System Associate Director for Operations and Resources.

Mr. DeKrey has also served as the Chief of Engineering Service for the Fargo VA Health Care System. Mr. DeKrey began his career at the Fargo VA Health Care System as a Project Engineer in 1987. He holds a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University.

Last updated: