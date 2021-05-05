Dale DeKrey
Fargo VA Health Care System Associate Director for Operations and Resources
VA Fargo health care
Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3702
Dale DeKrey is the Fargo VA Health Care System Associate Director for Operations and Resources.
Mr. DeKrey has also served as the Chief of Engineering Service for the Fargo VA Health Care System. Mr. DeKrey began his career at the Fargo VA Health Care System as a Project Engineer in 1987. He holds a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University.