holding full delegated line authority and executive responsibility for the comprehensive management and strategic direction of the VA health care system. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Pharis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and a steadfast commitment to serving Veterans. He has excelled in progressively complex leadership roles across multiple VA facilities nationwide. Prior to his current appointment, he served as the Associate Director at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System and, most recently, as the Interim Director of the VA Western New York Health Care System.

A proud Veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Pharis brings an extensive and highly respected military background to his leadership role. As a health care specialist (Medic), he honorably served in Desert Storm (1991), Afghanistan (2005–2006), and Iraq (2007–2008). During his military tenure, he held numerous leadership positions within medical centers, overseeing clinical, surgical, administrative, and operational functions, including emergency medicine, surgical services, and health care operations.

In recognition of his service, Mr. Pharis has received numerous military and civilian awards, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. His military career culminated in his retirement from the Army in 2013 following decades of exemplary service.

Mr. Pharis is actively engaged in several highly regarded professional and military organizations. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Order of Military Medical Merit.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2025 - Present Director, VA Fargo Health Care System

2025 - 2025 Interim Director, VA Central Iowa Health Care System

2023 - 2025 Associate Director, VA Central Iowa Health Care System

2022 - 2023 Director, Specialty Medicine, Legacy Health

2018 - 2022 Associate / Administrative Director, VA Portland Health Care System

2015 - 2018 Executive Assistant to the Deputy Director, VA Portland Health Care System

EDUCATION:

2025 Master of Arts in Catalytic Leadership, Dallas Christian College, FIDELIS Seminary, Dallas, TX

2022 Master of Arts in Executive Leadership, Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA

2011 Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies, Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA