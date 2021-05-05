Dr. Jeffrey A. Rondeau is the Chief of Staff of the Fargo VA Health Care System. Before assuming his current role, Dr. Rondeau was the Associate Chief of Staff for the Primary Care/Specialty Medicine Service Line for the Fargo VA Health Care System.

After leaving the Army in 2005, he worked in the private sector for nine years as a staff OB/GYN. He joined the Fargo VA in 2015. In addition to his current duties, Dr. Rondeau serves as the Women’s Health Medical Director and Maternity Care Coordinator. Dr. Rondeau completed his medical degree at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 1994 and competed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Madigan Army Medical Center in 1998. He is board certified in OB/GYN, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a member of AOA.