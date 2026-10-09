East Central Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Ceremonial Opening, Highlights VA Partnership and VJO Support

Leaders from the judiciary, Veterans Affairs, and the community came together on October 9, 2026, for the ceremonial opening of the East Central Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court at the Cass County Courthouse

The event marked a milestone for regional justice‑involved Veterans, with officials celebrating the court’s mission of accountability, treatment, and structured support.

During the ceremony, Brent Pharis, Director of the Fargo VA Health Care System, delivered remarks underscoring the importance of strong partnerships between the VA and justice system stakeholders.

What a Veterans Treatment Court Is and Why It Matters

Veterans Treatment Courts are specialized problem‑solving courts designed to address the underlying challenges that contribute to criminal justice involvement among Veterans. These courts typically serve individuals struggling with conditions such as mental health disorders, substance use disorders, homelessness, or service‑related trauma. Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, they focus on:

• Structured treatment plans and clinical support,

• Frequent judicial check‑ins,

• Accountability measures,

• Coordination with VA and community services, and

• Mentorship from fellow Veterans.

This approach recognizes the unique experiences of Veterans and aims to reduce recidivism by stabilizing participants’ lives through coordinated treatment, rehabilitation, and sustained support.

The creation of this new regional docket followed extensive local collaboration and earlier action by the Cass County Commission to support the establishment of a Veterans Treatment Court for the East Central Judicial District.

The Essential Role of Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)

Central to the success of any Veterans Treatment Court is the work of the Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program. VJO specialists engage directly with justice‑involved Veterans to ensure they have access to VA care, behavioral health treatment, housing resources, and case management. VJO responsibilities include:

• Conducting outreach in jails, courts, and law‑enforcement settings,

• Providing treatment‑matching assessments,

• Linking Veterans to VA and non‑VA clinical services,

• Offering brief case management,

• Serving as a member of the specialty court team, and

• Assisting with eligibility, enrollment, and benefits navigation.

Locally, the Fargo VA’s Homeless Program—which includes the Veteran Justice Program staffed by social worker Marsolek, Rachel A.—is integral to this work. VJO and Homeless Program specialists often serve as the first point of engagement for Veterans experiencing homelessness or instability, connecting them to housing, mental health care, substance use treatment, and other vital supports. Veteran Peer Specialist Thomas Bergseid further strengthens this support network by conducting outreach in jails and prisons and connecting Veterans post‑incarceration with recovery groups and individualized peer support services.

Their role extends beyond clinical support: VJO social workers communicate treatment updates to legal partners (with Veteran consent), help Veterans understand their options, and ensure they receive consistent care throughout their involvement with the court or justice system. This professional expertise—rooted in the VA’s commitment to outreach, safety, treatment access, and holistic care—helps Veterans Treatment Court participants succeed and reduces the likelihood of future justice involvement.

A Community Commitment to Supporting Veterans

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized that the success of the court depends on collaboration across agencies. With the Veterans Justice Outreach Program working hand‑in‑hand with judges, attorneys, probation officers, and the Fargo VA Health Care System, the East Central Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court is positioned to make a lasting impact.

As Brent Pharis highlighted, this model honors Veterans not only for their past service, but by providing meaningful pathways to recovery and stability when they need it most.