Fargo VA Health Care System free flu shot clinics in September and October

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free flu shot clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free flu shot clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428 or 3427.

Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card and wear a mask and appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine. Veterans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should present for their flu vaccine when it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms need to be improved, and at least 24 hours without fever greater than 100.0 F. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider.

We have plenty of flu vaccine and have an efficient process to vaccinate everyone. We’ve seen an excellent response of Veterans arriving early and ready for vaccination. Unfortunately, this can create a longer line of people waiting to get vaccinated. So, if you're able, feel free to take your time when arriving to get your vaccination. It may save you some time!

Locations, dates, and times VA-enrolled Veterans can receive their free flu shot:

Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N):

Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through – follow the signs.

Oct. 13 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium.

Oct. 5 and 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the first-floor primary care department.

Bemidji VA Clinic (1217 Anne St.):

Sept. 23. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through.

Bemidji Armory (1430 23rd St. NW):

Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bismarck VA Clinic (Gateway Mall, 2700 State St, Suite F):

Sept. 22 and 30 and Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through.

Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St. NE):

Oct. 1 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dickinson VA Clinic (766 Elks Dr., Suite 6/H):

Sept. 22 and Oct. 6 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (MDT) via drive-through.

Fergus Falls Bigwood Event Center (925 Western Ave.):

Sept. 29 and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grafton VA Clinic (1319 11th St. W):

Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through.

Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via drive-through.

Grand Forks VA Clinic (3221 32nd Ave. S, Suite 700):

Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via drive-through.

Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via drive-through.

Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St. SW):

Sept. 28 and Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through.

Minot VA Clinic (3400 South Broadway St.):

Sept. 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. via drive-through.

Williston VA Clinic (1542 16th St. W, Suite 300):

Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 13, and 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CST) via drive-through.

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.