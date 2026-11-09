Ribbon Cutting Marks New Era of Patient Assisted Parking at Fargo VA

Today, the Fargo VA marks a significant milestone in patient care and accessibility with an internal ribbon-cutting ceremony for its innovative Patient Assisted Parking service.

Run by Parking Veterans Inc.—a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business—this initiative aims to make visits more convenient and comfortable for Veteran patients.

As guests gather at the main entrance, anticipation and gratitude fill the air. Attendants are ready to welcome every arrival. The process is seamless and respectful: Veterans and their drivers simply drive to the North main entrance, hand off their keys with confidence that their vehicles will be securely managed and parked in designated areas. A reliable claim-check system tracks each vehicle, and when appointments are over, staff promptly return vehicles to the main entrance.

This service is available to all Veterans and patients operating Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (excluding federal holidays).

Today’s ribbon cutting is more than a ceremonial gesture—it’s a testament to the VA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the patient experience. By partnering with Veteran-owned businesses and prioritizing accessibility, the Fargo VA honors those who have served, ensuring every visit is as smooth and welcoming as possible.