Veteran Earns Two Gold Medals at the National Wheelchair Games in Detroit

This summer, Brian Boland—a Veteran who manages his care through the Veteran Directed Care Program at the VA Fargo Health Care System—competed in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Detroit, Michigan, bringing home two gold medals for his outstanding achievements.

Representing Team Minneapolis, Brian competed in three events. He described the experience as "awesome" and said he had a "great time." According to Brian, the event staff, volunteers, and the entire city of Detroit were exceptionally welcoming and supportive of all the athletes. To Brian, the best part of the experience was meeting fellow Veterans and being able to talk and banter with each other. Brian especially enjoyed meeting a new athlete Veteran friend from Puerto Rico.

Brian earned his first gold medal in the Ford Science Museum Rally by demonstrating his impressive knowledge of the Ford Motor Company and its history. His second gold came in the Motor Rally, where he showcased his remarkable wheelchair agility and maneuvering skills. During this event, Brian expertly navigated a timed obstacle course featuring sharp turns, ramps, and intricate parking maneuvers—all while skillfully avoiding contact with course cones.

Brian and his caregivers traveled 17 hours by car to attend the games. His achievements at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games are a testament to his determination, skill, and commitment to overcoming challenges while representing his team with pride. Looking ahead, Brian hopes to compete at next year’s games in Florida.

The Veteran Directed Care Program (VDC) empowers Veterans with nursing-home-level of care needs to remain at home by providing a personalized budget to hire caregivers and purchase goods/services that best support their daily lives. If you or a Veteran you know is interested in the VDC program, please contact your Primary Care Provider at the VA.