Women Veteran Quarterly Focus Group
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CST
- Free
If you are interested in joining the discussion please contact Heather Evans at Heather.Evans3@va.gov or Rosie Harris at Roseanne.Harris@va.gov.
This is an opportunity for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks to receive your feedback as a woman Veteran on how to improve your healthcare and healthcare experiences. It is also an opportunity for you to ask questions. If you are interested in joining the discussion please contact Heather Evans at Heather.Evans3@va.gov or Rosie Harris at Roseanne.Harris@va.gov. We look forward to hearing from you.