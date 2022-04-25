May is Mental Health Month Activities

VHSO is bringing awareness to the importance of mental health and the connection to Whole Health.

We encourage Veterans, their family members, and VHSO employees to join us on the front lawn at the VA in Fayetteville to participate in experiential activities that promote mental health every Wednesday from 12:00PM-1:30PM throughout the month of May.

We will collectively take a pause from our routines to intentionally engage in experiential activities that promote mental health and connection across the campus.

May 4th: Veteran-lead Yoga, Move group, Snack Lab food table (purchase required for food)

May 11th: Labyrinth, Dr. Kyle leading meditation in the garden, Snack Lab food table (purchase required for food)

May 18th: VA2k - Join the Pentad for the annual VA2K walk at 11:30. The walk will begin in front of building 1. The purpose is to encourage employees at all fitness levels to join in a fun, short walk while benefitting homeless veterans. Donations for veterans will be collected May 16-19th.

May 25th: Veteran-lead Tai-Chi, Introduction to the Garden: Master Gardeners will discuss the mental health benefits of gardening and the meaning of flowers. They will discuss how to use herbs for aromatherapy and share recipes. May 30th is Memorial Day; Will discuss the red poppy as the International sign of remembrance, Snack Lab food table (purchase required for food)

Every week:

Soldiers, Songs, and Voices will be playing live music

Nutrition and Food Services Dietician will be providing samples and healthy recipes

VAEA table: Employee opportunities/activities outside of work

Suicide Prevention Coordinators: Suicide Prevention education and information

Health Behavior Coordinator: Discussing Annie App- helps Veterans stay focused on their self-care (health related notifications, reminders, or motivational messages), apps for better sleep, anger management, PTSD coach, and Mindfulness

Whole Health Table

Peer Support Specialists- Golden Age Games (sports and recreational competitive events for Veterans 55 years of age and older). Showcasing the rehabilitation value that wellness and fitness provide in the lives of older Veterans, helping Veterans live longer, healthier lives.

CBOCS: Peer Support Specialists leading events (walks, mindfulness, art, etc.)

For those that can’t attend in person: Ompractice- 100 different instructor lead classes each week available to Veterans and VHSO employees at no cost. Ompractice • VA Memberships